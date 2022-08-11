A publicity photograph of an Applebees Grill and Bar location at dusk.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Applebee’s is asking customers to “stuff the bus” with school supplies at locations across the nation, including some in East Texas.

Applebee’s warned the public “do not be alarmed by the school bus parked inside your favorite neighborhood bar + grill.” They’ll raise school supplies to help students as they head back to school.

On Aug. 15, 10% of all food sales from the entire day will go to local educational institutions.

The following East Texas locations are participating: