TYLER, Texas (KETK) – STAAR TEST scores across East Texas school districts have greatly improved.

“We’ve made amazing gains since COVID and the lockdown and kids not at school, being online versus being in school. There’s no comparison then a face to face teacher. Our score shave gone up exponentially,” said Melanie Pondant, head of School at Judson Steam Academy.

To make up for academic loss due to online learning, schools implemented lessons to capture to the students individually. These programs are working and will still push forward to reach even higher goals.

“JSA is striving for an A. We want to be an A campus. We are working really hard and we want our students to be successful and that’s what we are working hard to do,” said, Mary Taylor, Associate Principal at Judson Steam Academy.

Some districts like Tyler ISD did not have a large learning gap. Tyler ISD added tutoring where needed and to keep children in school. Both districts said they are ready for the next school year and to improve even more.

“I think you can also attribute it to some of the decisions we made in 2020, the fall of 2020 to get all of our kids back to in person learning and quickly as possible,” said Marty Crawford, superintendent of Tyler ISD.