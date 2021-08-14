Suitcases For Life hold 3rd annual back-to-school bash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Suitcases For Life held their 3rd annual back-to-school bash to help and give families in need school supplies.

Families were treated to food, snacks, backpacks and even a bounce castle. Organizers at the event had raffle tickets, one for students K-5 and another for grades 6-12.

“We just want to be a service to the community, we know a lot of families can’t afford these materials, but we just want to help the community,” Chastity Daniels, Vice President of Suitcase For Life said.

Organizers hoped the event would help prepare students and continue empowering the East Texas community, one bag at a time.