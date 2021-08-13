The Big Green Marching Machine welcomes teachers back at Longview ISD Convocation

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) - An Anderson County district judge has denied two motions to throw out indictments against Neches ISD elementary school principal Kimberlyn Snider.

Snider is accused of interfering in a child sexual assault investigation. She faces one felony count of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and five counts of the misdemeanor crime official oppression. The alleged victim is not a student in the elementary school.