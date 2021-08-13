The Big Green Marching Machine welcomes teachers back at Longview ISD Convocation

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Big Green Marching Machine Facebook page

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Big Green Marching Machine welcomed teachers back at the Longview ISD Convocation.

On Friday morning around 7:30, staff were welcomed back to lively music.

Separated into three sections, the band played four songs including the Longview Lobos school song.

Along with teachers and staff, Partners in Prevention, an organization that “addresses community barriers by inspiring hope, connecting partners and building trusting relationships” also attended.

