The Brook Hill School’s welcomes students back, looking towards a regular school year

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill School welcomed back students and are looking forward to a regular school year in 2021.

Students were welcomed back to an annual tradition: the sound of the cannon fire, signifying the start of the first day of school.

The main hope for students and staff was getting back to a sense of normalcy after distanced learning and wearing a mask last year.

“There’s like a lot of excitement kind of because last year we had corona so it was kind of mellow but know we’re kind of, we’re back in full swing, so there’s a lot of energy,” Owen Funk, a senior at Brook Hill and the student body president said.

For the 90 international students living on campus, being back on campus at school was a good feeling. Many of those student went home during the pandemic and had to meet with teachers virtually.

Regina Garcia from Mexico said that she was excited to be reunited with her classmates in person.

“My favorite part of going to school is that I can be with my friends and also that I can talk to my teachers.” Regina garcia

The Brook Hill School has more than 750 students and this year; the student population increased by 200 just this school year.

“I think we really have great teachers too who they all know your name,” said Funk.

The Humanities Department Chair and English teacher Kent Travis said he was looking forward to a fresh start after a a year of navigating the pandemic.

“November was pretty intense around here, a lot of quarantining, but we made it and once we got to second semester it started feeling like school as usual.” kent travis, sr. year teacher

Travis said that The Brook Hill will not require masks, but that students can wear one if they want, and they’re loosening social distancing rules.

“The people I guess that are concerned, we want to give them their space and the people that are not, we’re just, gonna treat it like a regular school year,” added Travis.

For the most part, staff said they are going to make this year as normal as possible for students and just hope for the best.

Students said they were happy to be back in class, learning together again.