TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Junior College held its fall ’22 convocation for all employees on Wednesday.

The convocation gave specialized training, updates and ways of forwarding the school’s vision.

School president Juan Mejia said, “We are going to do everything we can to serve our students the best way possible so they can have a great academic experience.”

One theme said by guest speaker Luis Ponjuan is to be compassionate to students, especially coming from the pandemic. Compassion should also be given to themselves first as you cannot give compassion without giving it to yourself first, Ponjuan said.

“Humanity is a little more important, so we have to do more in-depth taking care of our students and looking at some of what they do beyond the classroom to make sure they are getting the full comprehensive experience that we offer here,” said Dave Funk, Director of the honors program at TJC.

Every teacher is focused on being a champion for their students. Champions are to first be there for a student before education is involved.

“Everyone has a game changer all of a sudden one that we came across that changed our lives for the better, so those game changers are what I’m encouraging everyone at the college to be a champion for students not just one but be a champion for a lot of students,” said Mejia.

Mejia said he is grateful to come together as a college community and is ready to tackle the new school year.