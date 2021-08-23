Tyler ISD approves one-time incentive to give $500 to fully vaccinated employees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD approved a one-time incentive to give $500 to eligible district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tyler ISD said the funding will be provided with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds.

The incentive was approved at the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees School Board Meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.

Carthage ISD was another school district that announced they will be offering a $500 incentive.

This comes at a time when many employers are encouraging staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Some states have offered incentives for their residents to get the vaccine.

Last week, Harris County officials announced they would give a $100 incentive to those who get a first dose from Harris County Public Health through Aug. 31.

The U.S. Congress provided financial support for districts and schools though the ESSER Fund to address to ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas received $1.3 billion in ESSER I funding, an additional $5.5 billion in ESSER II and $12.4 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, also referred to as ESSER III.