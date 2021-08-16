Tyler ISD students return to classrooms for first day of school

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The first day of school is always exciting for students and teachers.

Tyler ISD, the largest school district in East Texas, started school on Monday.

Everyone at Andy Woods Elementary was looking forward to the year ahead.

The new dean of students at Andy Woods, Michael Smith, said he is excited to see what the school year brings. He is new to Andy Woods Elementary, so it is also his first day.

“Previously, I had five years of experience at the high school level, and I was assistant basketball coach for Tyler Legacy High School,” said Smith.

Students are also happy to be back in class and ready to learn.

“What I hope to learn is just mostly anything,” said Blake Sawyer, a second grader at Andy Woods.

A fifth grader at the school shared his favorite subject with KETK.

“My favorite subject is math because that is what I’m best at,” said Micah Grabow

Another fifth grade student thought about how it was her last first day of school, feeling like this moment is bitter sweet for her.

“I’m happy because I’m excited to go to middle school… but I’m also sad because I don’t want to leave Andy Woods because I’ve been here for so long. I know every square inch of it.”

Andy Woods Elementary School teaches Pre-K through Fifth grade and houses around 700 students.