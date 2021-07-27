Tyler ISD’s Early College High School makes U.S. News list of best high schools

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Early College High School, one of Tyler ISD’s four high schools, ranked nationally on the U.S. News list of Best High Schools. Early College High School scoring 97.02 out of 100.

It ranked 532nd out of 17,857 school on the list and 82nd out of 1,524 Texas schools, said information from Tyler ISD.  

U.S. News uses several factors to rank high schools, including math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, and A.P. participation, according to the posting.

Based on the 2018-2019 school year, the A.P. participation rate at Early College High School was 82%. In the math and reading proficiency category it ranked 47th in the state and 566th nationally.

Early College High School scored 100% in math proficiency and 98% in reading proficiency on their school scorecard. The school’s ranking in the math and reading performance category was best overall, 15th in the state, and 187th nationally.   

Early College High School serves grades 9-12 offering all Pre-AP and A.P. courses, the information said.

Students can earn a free associate degree from Tyler Junior College. Students can choose from more than 40 dual credit courses. Additionally, the Pathfinder program Tyler ISD implements across the district includes nine different plans at ECHS.    

