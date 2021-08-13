Tyler Police encourage drivers to practice school zone safety

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As students head back to the classroom, the streets around the schools and in the community will get busier than they have been in recent months.

To tackle this, local law enforcement agencies have been encouraging drivers to practice school zone safety.

“We’re stepping up enforcement to let the community know that we are actively working the school zones and the reason for that is school zone safety. We want the kids to be safe and for the community to be safe,” Lieutenant Luke Shafer, with the Tyler Police Department said.

The best way to practice school zone safety, according to the Tyler Police Department, is paying attention to flashing lights on signs and slowing down.

“One of the biggest issues we have and that we see a lot is speeding and that’s because they aren’t paying attention to flashing lights,” Shafer said.

In 2020, Tyler police reported that more than 1,100 people were pulled over in school zones for speeding and that the number is lower than normal years due to factors like online learning.

“The tips I would give drivers is slow down. That’s the best tip that I can give anyone is slow down, be observant of what’s going on around you, pay attention to the lights and pay attention to the kids because we all know at a moments notice one of them can run out into the road,” Shafer said.

By law, all cars are required to stop at crosswalks for pedestrians. The Texas state law also mandated that drivers stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on the flashing red lights. When a school bus is stopped, drivers on both sides of the road must come to a complete stop.