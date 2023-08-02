TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler’s 10th annual School is Cool event is set to kick off on Thursday.

The event, which distributes backpacks full of school supplies to local students, goes from 4:30-7 p.m. Students must be present to get the supplies.

Some streets in the area around the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center will be closed for the event starting at 11 a.m. Thursday:

Rose Park Drive just south of Tyler Civic Theater

Fair Park Drive near the parking entrance to the football stadium

Fair Park Drive at Rose Park

Tyler police provided a map of closures:

Courtesy of the Tyler Police Department

Those that plan to park in the conference center lot will have to come off of Front Street to Fair Park and enter on the west side of the parking lot. Portions of the lot will be blocked for vendors and staff. Cones and barricades will be put in place to block areas and assist in the traffic flow.

School is Cool will also offer immunizations to those with insurance for free, and for those without insurance for a $10 fee (cash or check only).

Those with insurance need to contact the Northeast Texas Public Health District (903-510-5604) before the event for insurance verification. Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health Care and Cigna are accepted. Those without insurance can bring their Medicaid/CHIP cards at the time of the service.

Courtesy of the city of Tyler

School is Cool is a partnership between the City of Tyler, Tyler Area Business Education Council and Tyler ISD and continues to thrive thanks to donations from volunteers and local sponsors. Last year, School is Cool distributed all 2,000 of their backpacks to children.