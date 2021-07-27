Whitehouse ISD to offer free meals to all students

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Whitehouse ISD will offer free meals to all students during the 2021-2022 school year, the district announced.

The district is not requiring students to go through an eligibility process to get the free meals.

“Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year,” the posting on the district’s Facebook page said.

An income eligibility requirement will likely resume for those who want to receive free meals in the 2022-2023 school year. 

