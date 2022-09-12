UPDATE: Big Sandy ISD announced this Monday that last week’s route changes will be in effect again.

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Bus routes will be combined again on Monday for some Big Sandy ISD students due to a bus driver shortage. Students who ride the routes on FM 1002 and FM 1795 will have their routes combined.

This route combination is the same as last weeks route combination. They expect the last student drop-off to happen around 5:30 p.m.

Big Sandy ISD announced on their Facebook page that they are still focused on finding more bus drivers. The school district can be reached by phone at (903) 636-5287.