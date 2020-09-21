Brownsboro ISD closes campuses on Tuesday, after being closed today, after gas leak at Friday football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Brownsboro ISD announced that they will be closing all campuses on Tuesday in regards to the gas leak that happened at their Friday homecoming football game.

“We are waiting on official reports and final conclusions to the investigation and want to be overly cautious for our students and staff,” district officials said in a statement.

On Friday, at their homecoming game, students from the band and drill team began showing signs of not feeling well.

Brownsboro ISD released a statement on Saturday thanking the community and said that all the students who were transported on Friday night for evaluation have been cleared and released.