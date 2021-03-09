Brownsboro ISD to continue COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Brownsboro ISD will continue its COVID-19 protocols, even though Gov. Greg Abbott will end state mask-wearing mandates on Wednesday.

“The challenge all schools continue to face is the ongoing commitment to prevent, respond and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton. “Although TEA (Texas Education Agency) has allowed local districts the option to modify the mask policy, they did not lift the requirement of contact tracing or quarantining protocols.

“After careful consideration and abundance of caution, Brownsboro ISD has decided to continue the school year with our current COVID-19 safety measures in place,” she continued.

The district continue requiring the wearing of masks.

“Our COVID-19 policies and procedures have proven effective and played a significant role in allowing us to successfully keep our doors open for on-campus learning all year,” she said.

Hampton said the umber of COVID positive cases in the district has been extremely low, and the number of individuals required to quarantine has remained relatively low.

“We feel, for the time being, masks are one of the ways we can help keep everyone safe and at school,” she said.

She said administrators will modify the policy “when deemed appropriate. … Our hope is the 2021-2022 school year will not require these measures, and our students and staff will be able to return to a less restrictive environment.”