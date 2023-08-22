BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — Bullard ISD hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bullard Middle School at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to Bullard ISD, the new Bullard Middle School was a voter-approved Bullard Bond 2022 project that will serve grades six through eight. The school is scheduled to be complete for the 2025 school year.

“The approximately 175,000-square-foot building will feature state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education, and career and technical education,” said Bullard ISD.

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD

In addition, the new school will house space for the arts, sciences, sports and more.

“Learning spaces will also include fine arts music, theatre, and art studios, seven science labs, a media center, a competition turf field and track, [and] four tennis courts,” Bullard ISD said.