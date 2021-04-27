Bullard ISD announces mask mandate is now optional at their schools

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD announced that students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks while at school or on school property and that masks and face coverings are optional for students and staff.

Bullard ISD said that they have seen a steep decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases in both the community and the county.

Staff members were given multiple opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning on March 29 anyone in the state of Texas that is 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should they choose to do so.

The district will continue to notify parents and guardians any time there is a confirmed COVID-19 case on campus.

Bullard ISD said there is a marked increase of COVID-19 cases, the district may reinstate masks.

On March 2, when Governor Greg Abbott rescinded the mask mandate statewide, many East Texas schools gave statements about how they will respond to the mask mandate.