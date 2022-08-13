LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – To prepare for the new school year, Longview ISD bus drivers visited the homes of the pre-k to 3rd grade students Saturday to clarify pick up and drop off locations for the upcoming school year.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said one Longview ISD parent. “That way the parents and the children know who their school bus driver is going to be before the actual day.”

That’s why for the first time Longview ISD bus drivers got their wheels rolling early to make stops at children’s homes in the pre-k to 3rd grade on their routes.

Austin Towers, who has been a bus driver for three years, followed his route Saturday and said it was helpful in placing a face to the parents of the children they let off the bus.

“There are a lot of times when you are driving the bus, especially on the first day of school that we don’t know where the kid is supposed to go too or who they are supposed to get off with,” Towers said. “We make sure in everything that we do that safety is number one.”

One parent echoed Towers, and said the children’s safety is everything.

“I expect the bus drivers to take care of our children, just like we take care of ours ourselves,” the parent said.

Officials with the district said this will allow drivers and parents to gain trust with each other.

Dee Dee Stocks is the guardian of two Longview ISD students, and said having the bus drivers come out before school starts helps a lot.

“Just coming out face to face, one on one saying ok we are the bus driver, we’re the bus monitor is beneficial, and then also a big piece of mind,” said Stocks.