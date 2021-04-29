Caldwell Academy student art on view at Tyler’s Gallery Main Street

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Caldwell Arts Academy is partnering with the city of Tyler to display student artwork in the atrium of Plaza Tower on the downtown Tyler square.

More than 20 pieces of art are hanging in Gallery Main Street exhibit area in the atrium for the community to enjoy. Gallery Main Street is a city of Tyler venue where local artists get more exposure, which makes it a perfect place to display student art.

“It’s just wonderful to know these upcoming artists are being transformed into this talented workforce that’s right here,” Amber Verona, gallery director, said.

Organizer hope that giving students an opportunity to display their pieces in a gallery will drive their passion for the arts.

Caldwell student Stephanie Esparza, is excited her art is on view.

“Most of the time your family will tell you, ‘Oh yeah, it looks good’ whether it does or doesn’t. So, it (the art) being in a public place and being shown publicly is sort of like, ‘Oh yeah I think I am pretty good at it,’ even if I don’t believe in myself sometimes. So, it’s amazing.”

The Caldwell Art Exhibit is split into two areas. One part of the exhibit features the work of kindergarten through fifth-grade students. This second part features the artwork of upper-grade students.

The young artists created everything from paintings to digital projects. Every skill used to create the art is taught at Caldwell.

While some art started as class assignments, many were created by students who were simply pursuing their passion for creativity.

Those who don’t get a chance to visit Gallery Main Street can take an online tour of this collection here Gallery Main Street — Downtown Tyler