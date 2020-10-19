Carthage joins the list of schools returning back to in-class learning

by: Danica Sauter

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD will be having in-class learning, after finding the method of at-home-learning unsuccessful with 60% of students failing classes.

On November 2, Carthage ISD will suspend the option of at-home learning.

If you are a parent of a student with a medical condition that would prevent the student from returning you will need to provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse to continue learning remotely.

Carthage ISD will continue to offer at-home-learning support for students who need to be quarantined of isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test or COVID-19 symptoms.

Each campus will be able to offer answers concerning schedules, protocols and requirements.

KFXK Fox 51