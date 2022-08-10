CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill ISD Education Foundation granted 10 grants worth $12,000 to 20 teachers and instructional staff on Wednesday.

“Teachers will be able to utilize the fund this new academic year and make a speedy impact on a students learning experience,” said Belen Casillas, Executive Director of the CHISD Education Foundation and Communications Director for the district. “We are excited and truly honored to have the opportunity to impact Chapel Hill ISD classrooms through Innovative Teaching Grants.”

The foundation, which was established in May of 2021, is made up of seven officers and eight board members. The mission for the non-profit organization is to provide grants to teachers.

The Foundation opened its resources for the first time in spring of 2022. Teachers were asked to create and present an innovative project aligning with the district’s curriculum and Texas Education Agency’s Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

“Although our initial grants have started small, our intentions are to grow and provide additional monetary resources each year. The only way we can increase grant gifting is through increasing awareness and sponsorships,” said Cindy Gaddis, CHISD Education Foundation President.