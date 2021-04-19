Children’s book donations accepted for Tyler ISD’s new Literacy Bus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler is collecting books for Tyler ISD’s new Literacy Bus, which is planned to hit neighborhood streets this summer.

The Literary Bus will travel to neighborhoods throughout Tyler to help ensure every child has access to books and resources year-round, including in the summer months. Some books will be given to students so they can build their own home library.

“We are thrilled to help collect books for the Literacy Bus,” Junior League of Tyler President Lindsey Harrison said. “Early childhood literacy is important to the Junior League of Tyler, and we know the Literacy Bus will have a positive impact on many children throughout our community.”

The bus is a way to continue the Junior League of Tyler’s efforts to promote literacy initiatives in the community. For the past several years, there have been summer reading camps where at the end of each day students took home a book of their own.

“We are so very grateful to Junior League of Tyler for their continued support through the years,” Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said. “We appreciate their outstanding efforts in helping us create more successful student outcomes through the Literacy Bus.”

People can donate new or like-new books for preschool and elementary-age children through April 30 by dropping off their donations at one of the various drop-off locations throughout the community.

People can also donate online by using the Junior League of Tyler’s Literacy Bus Wish List on Amazon.

DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS