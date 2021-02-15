Citing extreme weather, UT Tyler, TJC close, halt online classes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College not only have closed its campuses but also has canceled online classes through Wednesday.

“Due to extreme weather conditions, all UT Tyler campuses will be closed Feb. 16 and Feb. 17,” its statement said. “Because of reported widespread power and internet outages, online classes are also canceled.”

UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Palestine, Longview and Houston.

“We encourage everyone to please stay safe and avoid all unnecessary travel,” the statement said.C

TJC

“Due to the rolling power outages caused by the extreme winter storm, TJC facilities will remain closed Feb. 16 and 17. In addition, all classes and remote work are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday,” TJC’s statement said.

“We urge everyone to stay safe during these extreme conditions.”



