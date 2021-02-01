Deadline quickly approaching for Alzheimer’s Foundation of America scholarship essay contest

EAST TEXAS (KETK) High school seniors, you have 14 days until the deadline for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s scholarship.

The organization is offering college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease of up to $5,000 as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship essay contest.

Here are the requirements:

1,200 to 1,500 words

describes how Alzheimer’s has impacted them

submitted by February 15th

Caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s, volunteering or working at a care setting, raising Alzheimer’s awareness or conducting research about Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related illnesses are all experiences that teens are invited to share.

“Millions of teens across the country have real, compelling stories about how they were affected, influenced or inspired by their experiences with Alzheimer’s disease. We encourage tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s to share their experiences today for the chance to earn a college scholarship and help raise Alzheimer’s awareness throughout the country.” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.

Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), and honorable mentions (between $1,000 and $400). Since the program’s inception, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded.

You can find more information here.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure.