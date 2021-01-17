LeTourneau University appoints Lunsford chancellor, chooses acting president

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University made changes to their leadership by appointing President Dale Lunsford as chancellor and named Dr. Steve Mason, Vice President For Academic Affairs, as acting president.

The changes will go into effect Feb. 1. A chairman on the board said that Lunsford will be in charge of the largest capital campaign in the university’s history ahead of school’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Dr. Mason will mark the 7th acting president for the university and will assume full responsibility of all school operations.