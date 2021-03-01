Letourneau University introduces seventh president of the college

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Letourneau University has announced the name of their seventh president of the college.

Dr. Steven D. Mason was approved by the Board of Trustees and announced to the public in a streamed meeting Monday.

“We are excited to have unanimously selected Dr. Steven D. Mason as the next president of LeTourneau University. This decision strategically positions the university for greater success for decades to come.” Bill Anderson, Board Chair

Mason has worked at Letourneau University for the past 15 years, as a professor and mentor to students, Provost, and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

“I am absolutely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be named president of LeTourneau University. I love the mission and history of LeTourneau University. We steward a very important Christian calling for God’s kingdom sake as The Christian Polytechnic University. I am grateful for this opportunity to serve LeTourneau University’s students, faculty and staff in this new role; indeed, we have got great days ahead.” Dr. Steven D. Mason



Dr. Mason and his wife, Bonnie, will soon celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary and they have three children, Caroline, William, and Christopher. They are founding members of One Hope Presbyterian Church in Longview, where Dr. Mason serves as an elder. And in his spare time, Dr. Mason enjoys coaching his children’s sports teams.