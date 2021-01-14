Texas College partnering with new global HBCU headquarters for innovation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Texas College is partnering with a new global campus that will support innovative learning and development for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Propel Center, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, was imagined and designed by Ed Farm. It’s a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education through technology — with Apple and Southern Company supporting the project as founding partners.

Texas College will collaborate with Propel Center and the entire HBCU community to bring leadership and career development programming to its students.

“Texas College is excited to join this new initiative with the Propel Center. We believe our students’ introduction to innovative learning will open doors to new career pathways with expanded skillsets that will propel them into cutting-edge positions as tomorrow’s leaders. We are grateful for the forward thinking of Ed Farm to create this technologically advanced initiative which embraces the HBCU community.” President Dwight Fennell, Texas College

There are more than 100 HBCUs and Propel Center is designed to connect students and faculty from across the community and provide them with the knowledge, skills, tools, and resources necessary to transform our nation’s talent pipeline and workforce.

Curriculum options will include:

AI and machine learning

agricultural technologies

social justice

entertainment arts

app development

augmented reality

design and creativity

career preparation

entrepreneurship tracks

Students from participating schools will access Propel Center’s online digital learning platform from anywhere, and will also have access to the 50,000 square-foot Propel Center headquarters, equipped with state-of-the-art lecture halls, learning labs, and on-site living for a scholars-in-residence program.