PICKTON, Texas (KETK) — In June, severe weather devastated the Como-Pickton CISD school system in Hopkins County. Leaving damage throughout their entire campus, from transportation to their athletic facilities and academic buildings.

“Really affected every aspect of our campus the majority of the damage happened to our athletic facilities,” Greg Bower, superintendent of Como-Pickton CISD.

Superintendent Greg Bower shared that it was an overwhelming sight when he and staff initially assessed the damage. “About 80 to 85 percent of our schools are affected in some kind of major form or fashion,” said Bower.

Adding about 20 to 30 industrial air conditioning units were torn away and holes in roofs were made. “The water from the rains just poured and got further damage that we got from that,” said Bower. Which contributed to more damage inside the structures.

“Transportation fleet, we had 84 broken windows,” said Bower.

Their greenhouse, bleachers and playground were also ruined but repairs have come a long way.

“Going smoothly, the teams that have come here to work on it have been very efficient in getting their jobs done,” said Jason Blanchard, maintenance director Como-Pickton CISD.

Mr. Bower is grateful for the support from the staff and the community. “Our neighboring school district Winnsboro has allowed us to play our home varsity games over there,” said Bower.

There is still plenty of work to be done with the amount of damage the storm left behind. “This is going to take a year, to year and a half to repair and reconstruction and rebuilding to get to where we were,” said Bower.

The first day is August 15th and Bower believes the classrooms will be ready to go.