Deadline for Rusk County seniors to apply for $1,500 scholarship less than a month away

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) Rusk County seniors, if you’re looking for financial help for college next year, the deadline to apply for a $1,500 scholarship is quickly approaching.

Tenaska Gateway Partners Ltd., owner of Tenaska Gateway Generating Station near Mt. Enterprise is sponsoring $12,000 total in academic scholarships for Rusk County students only.

Here are the requirements:

Senior graduating in spring 2021 from a rusk county high school

Will be attending a two- or four-year post-secondary education program

Application submitted by February 12

If you’re interested, the applications can be found by contacting your school guidance counselor.

The winners of the eight $1,500 scholarships will be announced in the spring. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate that they are prepared for college study, have good character and rank in the top 50 percent of their class.

“Tenaska is proud to support Rusk County’s future leaders through our annual scholarship program. When we invest in our students, we are investing in the future of our communities.” Steve Pearson, plant manager for Tenaska Gateway Generating Station

To date, more than $800,000 in scholarships have been given out to roughly 900 students across the United States. The program has awarded 189 scholarships totaling $165,000 to area students to date.

The plant is one of the largest taxpayers in Rusk County, contributing approximately $42.6 million in property taxes since it began commercial operation in 2001. In 2019, the plant injected approximately $7.6 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy.

If you are looking for other scholarship opportunities, the East Texas Communities Foundation has a list of several scholarships that students can apply for. You can find them here.