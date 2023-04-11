DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – Diboll ISD said in a release that their Board of Trustees unanimously voted J. Brian Bowman as the lone finalist for the superintendent position.

After graduating from UT Tyler in 1994, Bowman went to work for the Texas State Senate as a Legislative Aide. After working for the State, he decided to follow his first love, teaching.

Bowman’s teaching career began in 2000 where he worked as a teacher and coach for several East Texas school districts like Whitehouse, New Boston and Harmony. After quite a few years of teaching, Bowman wanted to work in the administration side and accepted a job as Director of Communications and Community Relations for Longview ISD before being named principal for Forest Park Middle School, also a part of Longview ISD.

Since then, Bowman has served in Central Office Administration and Campus Administration in Longview, Fort Worth, Gilmer and is currently the principal for Centennial High School in Burleson ISD.

According to Texas law, there is a 21-day waiting period between the naming of a sole finalist and the actual hiring.