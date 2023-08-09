TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texas children head back to the classroom it’s not just a supply list parents need to check off for several students updating their shot records is mandatory.

“Really just helps protect not only yourself, but it protects all the students around you,” said Dr. Michael Henry, Pediatrician, Mt Pleasant Pediatric Clinic.

Henry says you need to start talking to your doctor about vaccines during the first year of your child’s life.

“At four years, those boosters that we give are the measles, mumps rubella booster, the DTaP, which is diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and then polio and then varicella,” said Henry.

From Kindergarten through 12th grade the Department of State Health Services requires your children to receive the following booster shots every few years:

Tetanus and D-Tap (T-Dap)

Polio

Measles, mumps, and rubella

Hepatitis a and b

Varicella

And meningitis

“We need multiple doses in order to sustain the proper levels of immunity, and so by doing boosters at the recommended intervals, we can usually maintain the proper level of immunity,” said Henry.

You can schedule an appointment with your child’s doctor or you can visit your local pharmacy to see if they carry what you need.

“We’ve been receiving a steady stream of calls from parents and or adolescents that are getting into college, things like that, and they’re asking questions about what we have, what’s available, what we can get,” said David Davis, Pharmacy Manager, Drug Emporium.

Davis said not every pharmacy is the same and whether the pharmacist can give your student a shot or not is based on their age.

“A specific physician protocol on immunizations here at drug emporium is that we can only give them to 14 years and older,” said Davis.

Henry said he tends to get questions on why children are required to get the same vaccines like Hepatitis A and B, but he says they are different.

“You’re not really duplicating for those same exact entities, you are getting different viruses that you’re getting vaccinated for,” said Henry.

He adds it is very important to stay up to date with your student’s vaccines and talk to their doctor about options.

“There might be other ways to administer the vaccines, which might be in keeping with your cultural or religious or even just personal beliefs about vaccines,” said Dr. Henry.

And if you’re heading to college, you now have to have a meningitis shot to attend.