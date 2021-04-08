East Texas Baptist University school of nursing ranks #1 in Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Baptist University School of Nursing has ranked number one in Texas by RNCareers.org.

The website RNCareers.org has helped nursing students search for a top RN program and education experts to publish their findings of the best nursing schools for Texas and the United States.

“As a Christ-centered nurse education program, the practice at ETBU School of Nursing encompasses a healthcare philosophy that is integrated with biblical faith, infused with care and compassion, and grounded on the pursuit of evidence and innovation,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn shared. “ETBU is grateful for the visionary leadership of ETBU’s Dean of Nursing Dr. Rebekah Grigsby to ensure the quality of education for the professionally skilled training of our nursing students and future BSN graduates to Marshall, Harrison County, and the East Texas region.”

RNCareers.org evaluated 55 associate in nursing degree programs and 37 bachelor of science in nursing degree programs in Texas.

Each institution’s first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates were obtained in addition to the number of students taking the test, the program nursing accreditation, and more.

ETBU had achieved a 100% NCLEX pass rate for five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019.

“I chose ETBU nursing because it is a highly-ranked nursing program in Texas, and it has given me the best opportunity and education I could ask for,” senior nursing major Carley Boswell said. “The ranking truly says so much about how hard our faculty work to better us as students. They see each of us as individuals, and personally get to know us. I believe that is why ETBU has such a successful nursing program. The administration here has really supported the growth and expansion of the nursing program, and it is awesome to be at a school that values their nursing program so much.”