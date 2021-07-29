East Texas Baptist University to build $7.5M Great Commission Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Baptist University will build The Great Commission Center, a 23,500 square foot academic building that will be the new home of its Fred Hale School of Business.

The university raised more than $6 million and has received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the J. E. and L. E. Mabee Foundation, said information from the university.

ETBU had to raise the donations by mid-July 2021 to receive the challenge grant.

“Reaching the $6 million goal prior to the Mabee Foundation challenge deadline is a significant accomplishment in the history of the institution,” Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “We made our proposal to the Mabee Foundation prior to the onset of the pandemic and were unsure of moving forward when we were issued the challenge grant in July of 2020. We did not want to miss the opportunity to receive such a sizable gift from the Mabee Foundation and decided to move forward on faith.”

The Marshall Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors also gave ETSU a $250,000 grant for the project.

ETBU says the The Great Commission Center will be a “21st-century learning center with a historic architectural and educational identity will advance the Hale Business School’s awareness, relevance, and reputation as a leading Christ-centered business school for undergraduate and graduate studies.”

The center will also house the Office of Career Development and the Great Commission Center program, which connects students, faculty and staff with communities in fulfillment of the Great Commission call in Scripture.

Inspired by Baker Library at Harvard University, which also houses the Harvard Business School, the building will become the symbol for Christian education, servant leadership development, and excellence in business leadership and ethics, said a statement from the university.

“On behalf of East Texas Baptist University, our students and future generations of servant-spirited graduates, we share our gratitude for our partners in creating this new wellspring to the Fred Hale School of Business and the programs for business training, entrepreneurship education, career development, and missions,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said.

The grant is the Mabee Foundation’s largest gift to ETBU. Previously it made donations that helped fund the Ornelas Housing Complex and renovation of the Marshall Grand, which houses the School of Nursing.