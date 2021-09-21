East Texas elementary among 26 Texas schools to receive National Blue Ribbon distinction

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of Education recognized the best schools across the country by naming the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

That list includes only 26 right from here in Texas, and only one in the East Texas area.

The recognition is based on a school`s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The only East Texas school to receive this distinction is Atlanta Elementary School.

“Atlanta ISD strives to be the school of choice. Winning the National Blue Ribbon Award by Atlanta Elementary is another example of Rabbit Pride in action. We are fortunate to serve a community that bleeds maroon and provides all we need to make our students excel in both academic and extracurricular areas.” Atlanta ISD Superintendent Sidney Harrist

“This year`s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Miguel Cardona.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Alamo Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District

Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District

Brownsville Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District

Brownsville Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District

Dallas Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas

Dallas Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District

Dallas Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District

Dickinson Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District

Edinburg South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District

El Paso Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District

El Paso Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District

El Paso Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District

El Paso Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District

El Paso Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District

Hidalgo Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District

Houston North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District

Lake Jackson A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District

Lamesa Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District

McAllen Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District

Mesquite Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District

San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District

San Benito South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District

Seguin Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District

Spearman Spearman Junior High School, Spearman Independent School District

Sugar Land Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy

Valley Mills Valley Mills Elementary School, Valley Mills Independent School District

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their states highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their states highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school`s student groups and all students.

Initiated by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that have high student achievement and highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Only 325 schools across the nation received this award in 2021.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.