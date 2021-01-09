East Texas Oil Museum presents art exhibit by one of most famous Mexican artists of 20th century

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College will present an exhibit on Saturday by one of the most famous Mexican artists of the 20th century.

Miguel Covarrubias and his traveling exhibit “Miguel Covarrubias: Caricaturist” will be on display at the museum from Jan. 9 through the 20th.

The exhibit focuses on the caricatures that made Covarrubias famous.

Covarrubias born 1904 was one of the foremost Mexican artists of the 20th century. Covarrubias made contributions in the fields of anthropology, archaeology, theater and dance.

He became an expert in indigenous Mexican art and culture and an important figure in the preservation of ancient site and artifacts.

The exhibition was created in cooperation with the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin and a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about viewing hours or to arrange group visits, contact Olivia Moore, ETOM manager, at (903) 983-8297 or omoore@kilgore.edu.