East Texas school districts searching for bus drivers; Longview ISD raising their pay

LONGIVEW, Texas (KETK) Several East Texas school districts are in need of bus drivers, some even adding extra incentives in hopes of attracting more applicants.

Longview ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a pay increase from $18.75 to $19.50 an hour.

Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry said it can be difficult to find applicants and they want to stay competitive because these employees deserve more money.

“We need to think outside the box as far as driving school buses because it’s a very, very important job. For some of them it’s the first person they see in the morning and the last person they see, so that interaction with students is vital to what takes place at school.” JAMES HOCKENBERRY, ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT LONGVIEW ISD

Trustees also approved bus monitors minimum hourly pay went from $11.50 to $15, midpoint pay from $14 to $17.50 and maximum pay from $16.50 to $20.

Hockenberry added that their deficit is not large, but there are around 60 different routes and sometimes it can be difficult to make sure they’re all filled.

Other districts that are hiring bus drivers right now include: Tyler, Canton, and Chapel Hill.

If you are interested in applying for these jobs, find the link corresponding to the particular school below for more information.

If you are a district that is also hiring bus drivers and want to be added to the list, please email cwood@ketk.com