Eltife sworn in for second term as UT System Board regent

TYLER Texas (KETK) — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Wednesday swore in Kevin Eltife of Tyler to his second term on The University of Texas Board of Regents.

The brief ceremony took place in the commissioners court chambers downtown. Gov. Greg Abbott recently reappointed Eltife to a second six-year term on the board.

First appointed as a regent in 2017, Eltife was elected board chairman in December 2018. His first term was slated to run through February 2023, but with two years left on his current term Abbott reappointed Eltife to a new term.

Eltife formerly served as a state senator representing District 1, mayor of Tyler and member of Tyler City Council. He also previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

He is on the boards of the Tyler Police Foundation and Citizens 1st Bank. He owns Eltife Properties Ltd.

Eltife was instrumental in the decision to unite UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler. Working with state legislators and UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, he is focused on the creation of a medical school in Tyler.

One of Eltife’s early priorities as a regent was to streamline the UT System’s administrative operations and redirect funds to UT institutions to support their students and patients, said a news release from the UT System.

He oversaw a review of System Administration functions that reduced full-time employee positions from more than 900 to 440 positions. Eltife also led efforts to ensure UT institutions remain as affordable as possible.

Eltife earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1981.