Elysian Fields ISD elementary school begins online learning due to COVID-19 starting Tuesday

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KETK) – Elysian Fields elementary school will begin an at-home learning plan beginning Tuesday, November 10.

The school noted that if parents of students do not have internet access or a device, paper packets will be available from the elementary campus drive-thru pick up starting Monday at 4 p.m.

The paper packets will be turned in when school resumes and will be graded.

Teachers will schedule live lessons on Tuesday and Thursday, and asynchronous activities will be provided daily. Teachers will also record daily attendance. Assignments will be loaded daily by 8 a.m. beginning Tuesday.

Students can earn daily attendance by:

turning in completed assignments

participation in asynchronous and or synchronous activities

conversations between the teacher and student focused on the discussion of students academic work and progress through virtual meetings, phone calls or emails.

If parents have children that need medicine that they will need, you can pick it up from the elementary school on Tuesday between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.