MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University has decided to name their largest student residence hall after Steve and Penny Carlile, who recently gave the school a “major gift.”

Centennial hall was originally built in 2012 to mark the university’s 100-year anniversary and will now be called the Steve and Penny Carlile hall.

“I am so pleased that God provided this major gift of support to ETBU through Steve and Penny Carlile, and we look forward to having their legacies and names engraved on the campus of ETBU,” ETBU President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn said. “Steve and Penny Carlile Hall will reflect the Christian commitment, community leadership, and Kingdom legacy of the Carlile family. We are grateful for the Carlile’s Christian faith, business history success, family relationships and service in the community along with their generosity to ETBU.”

Steve and Penny applauded Blackburn’s leadership of the university but said that all the glory goes to God.

“For over 100 years, the College of Marshall, ETBC, and ETBU have impacted Marshall and Harrison County for good,” Steve and Penny Carlile said. “Godly men and women have led ETBU and strengthened our community with their hard work and devotion to Christ. Dr. Blackburn and his administrative team, along with Trustees, professors, and students, have built upon that foundation. The spiritual and financial impact that ETBU has made on our community over the last eight years under Dr. Blackburn’s leadership is incredible. The transformation of the ETBU campus and redevelopment of Marshall Grand and Synergy Park will change Marshall forever. ETBU is reflecting the light of Christ to every corner of East Texas and beyond. To God be the Glory!”

The 125,000-square-foot hall has two separate wings that house 396 freshmen in four bedroom suites.