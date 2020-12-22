ETX schools will receive part of $18.1 million grant to support displaced students, workers

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Several East Texas colleges, universities and technical schools have received grants from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. These grants were for the first round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program, totaling to about $18.1 million.

Reskilling grants are for Texas institutions to provide financial assistance to students and to help them cover tuition costs and other fees.

Forty different applicants representing 49 institutions were selected for awards, including Kilgore College, UT Tyler, Panola College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University and Trinity Valley Community College.

The grants are designed to support displaced workers who need to get back into the workforce and students who have left higher education to complete a postsecondary credential.

Money for these grants comes from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund, which is an allocation of roughly $175 million.

“Our Texas institutions are making significant commitments to create programs that keep more students on track to enter the workforce with the high value credentials and education that tomorrow’s economy will demand,” Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said.

The second round request for applications for the grant program opened Dec. 18 and are due by Jan. 15, 2021. Texas public community colleges and universities are encouraged to apply, and institutions who already received funding are eligible to apply for round two.

Here’s who made the cut: