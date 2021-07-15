‘Excited about what the future holds’: Boshears 2021 graduation marks milestone, brings smiles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Big smiles and applause filled the room as Boshears class of 2021 made their way across the stage.

The Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs offers special education services to students ages 3-21, according to their website. On Thursday, they held a graduation ceremony for their students.

One student’s mom shared her happiness after seeing her 18-year-old son in his cap and gown.

“We’re really excited today, we’re glad to get him to this milestone in his life and excited about what the future holds for him,” Shelly Welch said of her son Nicholas.

Next for Nicholas is a transition program with Boshears where they will introduce him to career options for the future.

“They get him out in the community, they take him into different businesses to see what he can tolerate and help him learn how to interact socially,” Welch said.

The school’s staff said it is a bittersweet moment watching students move on to the next chapter of their life. Some graduates have been at Boshears for almost a decade.

“The greatest thing to see is for them to then move to what we’ve been working towards for so long,” Boshears Director Brooke Parker said.