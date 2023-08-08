DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — School safety remains a pressing issue as students and staff head back to the classroom.

“Texas has the second highest amount of school-related shootings after California,” said Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney Northern District of Texas, DOJ.

While the statistic is purely due to its size, the problem still stands.

On Tuesday, Federal, state and local leaders discussed how to prevent targeted school violence at the Irving Convention Center. The free conference focused on school safety and targeted violence in Texas.

“We don’t know how many attacks or attempts we prevented. All we can do is put the place put the information out there,” Bill Smarr, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

The Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office and the National Threat Assessment Center hosted the discussion ahead of the fall semester.

“It’s crucial to the effort of reducing school violence to educate people who work in the schools every day,” said Simonton.

The main points addressed included the impact of mental health, how to achieve school and community safety and the free resources available to support these efforts.

The NTAC dove into facts and statistics sharing research and key findings on targeted school violence.

“One of the most serious findings that we’ve seen across our school studies is that in a majority of cases, other students knew that the attack was going to happen,” said Dr. Lina Alathari, Chief of the National Threat Assessment Center.

The National Threat Assessment Center shared research on the subject. They also provided an in-depth assessment of the best practices for identifying, assessing, and intervening when a student shows signs of concerning behavior.

“These kids were talking a lot in person about these concerning things that they were exhibiting, but they were also posting it online, which was observed by other kids,” said Alathari.

Although “see something, say something,” may sound cliche, it could save lives.