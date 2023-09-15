LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former Pine Tree ISD counselor was given an award in recognition of his hard work guiding students.

The Career and Technical Association of Texas Area 3 named Bill Irvine this year’s counselor of the year. Irvine was a former senior and district lead counselor.

The award is given to an area counselor who goes above and beyond in their role to support and guide students in academic/post-secondary planning and social emotional development.

Irvine was nominated by Brian Kasper, Kilgore College Dual Credit Coordinator and former Longview ISD CTE Director.