Fritz Hager Jr. resiging from Tyler ISD board in mid-June after 6 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) After six years, and making some fairly big changes within the district, Rev. Fritz Hager Jr. will be resigning his post on the Tyler Independent School District Board.

Hager will be leaving his post on June 10, 2021 o attend law school to practice law with his wife at their firm, Hager Law, PLLC.

“While I will continue to serve as a pastor at Bethel Bible Church and as a chaplain in the Texas State Guard, going back to school will prevent me from regularly attending board meetings and giving the role of Tyler ISD trustee the attention and time that the students and staff of Tyler ISD deserve,” he said.

Hager was first appointed to the Board in 2015 to fill a vacancy in Single Member District 6. In 2016 and again in 2019, he was elected by voters to serve 3-year terms, with his latest term expiring in 2022.

“There was a reason this school board was honored as the East Texas Board of the Year, and then, a Top Five in Texas Honor Board in 2019. There is no doubt his work, as part of a core that served together during that time, set the stage for the District to move from good to great,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford

“He has been a champion for all children in our school system and modeled that impactful board governance is done professionally, with successful student outcomes as the priority.”

The Board of Trustees will deliberate to determine the statutory options regarding this vacancy.