Gov. Abbott announces funding to support in-person school instruction

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday that they will make funding available to certain schools who meet attendance standards in Texas.

The funding will be available to school systems in Texas that have seen enrollment and attendance declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase current levels of on-campus attendance.

“As more districts return to in-person instruction, we are ensuring that schools are not financially penalized for declines in attendance due to COVID-19,” Abbott said. “Providing a hold harmless for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year is a crucial part of our state’s commitment to supporting our school systems and teachers and getting more students back in the classroom.”

Districts will be funded on attendance in line with projections made prior to the public health crisis. The governor’s office said that this will ensure that school systems in Texas can retain their teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

This is called a “hold harmless.” In normal times, schools are funded based on the students enrolled and the daily attendance on campus. This year, TEA is providing full funding based on daily attendance, whether the attendance was in-person or remote.

The hold harmless, which was previously provided in the first semester of the school year, allocates funding above the statutory guaranteed level of funding for students who are not enrolled, or for students who attend (even if remotely) less frequently.

For the current second semester, it is being provided as long as on-campus attendance participation rates do not decline or those rates otherwise remain high (at least 80%).

“My goal is to get all of our students back in the classroom and this hold harmless funding will ensure our public schools can complete the school year and continue to bring students back to campuses for in-person learning. As always, we are grateful to those teachers across the state who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep our students on track,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said.

In a statement, the governor’s office said that school systems must still follow public health guidance issued by TEA. Based on this guidance, many school districts are employing a range of measures including masks, screening practices, improvements in ventilation, the use of rapid COVID-19 tests and improved hygiene procedures.

“The State of Texas is committed to getting more students back into the classroom for in-person instruction and fully funding our schools – despite challenges that occurred as a result of COVID-19. I fully support the decision to provide necessary funding and maintain our commitment to Texas schools,” Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said.

All Texas teachers and school staff are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

TEA has published on its Coronavirus resource website documents that note the baseline on-campus attendance participation rates of every Texas school system in the fall of 2020.

More details on the specifics of the hold harmless calculation can be found in TEA’s Attendance and Enrollment Funding FAQ.