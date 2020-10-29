Governor Abbott raises teachers wages for 2019-2020 school year

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency released a report with significant pay raises.

Teachers who have five or more years of experience will receive a pay raise of over $5,200. Teachers who have been working up to five years received an average pay raise of more than $3,800.

The pay raises were part of a $1.1 billion annual investment in additional compensation that started last year for Texas teachers, counselors, librarians and school nurses.

The pay raises were a result of HB, which the governor signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session.

HB 3 created an incentive pay program for teachers to be on a path to reach six-figure salaries, added career, college, and military readiness bonuses for school districts, funded full-day prekindergarten for students in poverty, and required all elementary school principals and teachers in kindergarten through third grade be trained on science-based reading instruction by 2021.