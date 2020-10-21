Governor Abbott targets education funds for families of students with disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced the establishment of Supplementary Special Education Services (SSES) program to help students with severe cognitive disabilities with support for the critical services they require.

The SSES program will help connect families to get personalized services through one-time funding.

Qualifying families will gain access to a targeted spending account to purchase services costing up to $1,500 dollars per eligible student.

“This program is a win for Texas families and children with special education needs, many of whom have endured education disruptions due to COVID-19. Education is vital to the future of every Texas child, and every student is entitled to a high-quality education. The SSES program further advances Texas’ mission to improve outcomes for students with disabilities. This innovative initiative builds on the services that students are already receiving at school, and provides additional resources and support at a pivotal moment in the lives of Texas families and their children.” Governor Greg Abbott

The Texas families purchase supplemental supports such as tutoring, therapy and digital resources through vendors approved by TEA.

Families of students enrolled in public school during the 2020-2021 school year that were enrolled during the initial COVID-19 closures in Spring 2020 and have been identified as having a low incidence disability will qualify.

Nearly 59,000 students statewide are eligible to benefit from this new program.

Participation priority will be given to families receiving income assistance and/or families that have documented financial need.