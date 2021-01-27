Grand Saline ISD student removed after making threats

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A high school student who made threats against the school district has been removed from campus.

“The student will not be allowed back on GSISD property and will not pose a threat to students or staff,” Superintendent Micah Lewis said Wednesday morning.

The superintendent did not provide details about the threats.

“At this time, we do not believe the threats were directed at any specific student,” Lewis said. “Our first and foremost goal is to make sure students and staff are safe.”

He praised the police department and high school principal “for swift action to ensure the safety of our Grand Saline ISD family.”