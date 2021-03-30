Hallsville ISD names alumnus John Martin lone finalist for superintendent

Photo courtesy of Hallsville ISD

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hallsville ISD named the lone finalist for the job of superintendent at their school board meeting Monday night.

John Martin has been assistant superintendent at Hallsville ISD for five years and is a graduate of Hallsville High School.

He has served East Texas schools in the past, starting his career in education with Jacksonville ISD and going on to serve in various roles at Hillsboro ISD, Waskom ISD and Pine Tree ISD.

“I have been blessed beyond measure to have spent more than half of my career at Hallsville ISD, and I am truly a ‘Bobcat for life.’ It has been my honor to serve and give back to our students for the past 13 years. I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence in education and I am excited about what the future holds for HISD.” John Martin

Martin graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University, a Master of Education from UT Tyler and gained his superintendent certification from Lamar University.

He has served as a coach, assistant principal, campus principal, chief administrative officer and has been assistant superintendent for HISD.

Martin and his wife, Sherri, who is a teacher at Hallsville Intermediate, have three daughters: Bayli, Brilee and Brinley.

After a mandatory 21-day waiting period, the board plans to vote to hire Martin as superintendent. He will replaced Jeff Collum, who recently accepted a position in Arkansas.