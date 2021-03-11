Henderson High School spices up culinary arts program by adding new commercial kitchen

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Many teachers are against having food in the classroom, but don’t tell the students at Henderson High School that.

The Lions have spiced up their culinary arts program by adding a new commercial kitchen thanks to a “High Demand Job Training” grant from the Henderson Economic Development Corporation.

The students in the program will be getting hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment.

Included in the new kitchen are convection ovens, multiple gas stoves, industry-grade refrigerators, and new prep tables.

With their new tools, the three different culinary classes teach skills that prepare the students well beyond basic home economic, which teachers say is a recipe for success.

“It’s definitely improved the program. The students are able to get their industry-based training in here that’s needed for, you know, future opportunities out in the real world.“ Kristal McNew, Culinary Arts Teacher

Alexis Overton, a senior at Henderson, said that ever since the upgrade in the kitchen, “It’s been a lot more fun and I plan on making my own place one day out in the future after college.”

The new kitchen will be used every day to learn new recipes, perfect the students’ crafts, and prepare meals for school-wide events.

While the young cooks are extremely grateful for their new space to create tasty treats, their biggest thank-you is to McNew for showing them countless recipes.